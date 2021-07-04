Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Bought by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.05% of Leidos worth $7,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 118.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. Argus increased their price objective on Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

LDOS stock opened at $102.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $113.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

