LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,369 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.73% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $7,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,979,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,651,000 after acquiring an additional 217,337 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth about $9,063,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 421.9% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 208,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,426,000 after buying an additional 168,188 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 2,163.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,114,000 after buying an additional 158,982 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,608,000 after buying an additional 119,797 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $1,282,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,667,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,892,257.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 31,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $1,631,847.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,667,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,879,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,416 shares of company stock worth $8,008,372. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $59.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a one year low of $25.39 and a one year high of $64.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.14.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $35.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.55 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 17.80%. Equities research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMAT. Roth Capital increased their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.17.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

