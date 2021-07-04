Lendingblock Trading Down 39% This Week (LND)

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded 30.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Lendingblock has a total market capitalization of $3.70 million and approximately $2,308.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lendingblock has traded down 39% against the U.S. dollar. One Lendingblock coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00054838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00018294 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.57 or 0.00800689 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,858.25 or 0.08042073 BTC.

Lendingblock Profile

Lendingblock is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 787,162,769 coins. The official website for Lendingblock is lendingblock.com . Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lendingblock’s official message board is www.lendingblocklibrary.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

Buying and Selling Lendingblock

