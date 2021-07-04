Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Short Interest Up 26.5% in June

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,900 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the May 31st total of 150,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lenovo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

LNVGY stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. Lenovo Group has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.598 per share. This is an increase from Lenovo Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Lenovo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.85%.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

