Lethean (LTHN) Market Cap Hits $850,313.06

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 20.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Lethean has a market cap of $850,313.06 and $75.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One Lethean coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,623.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,360.29 or 0.06625601 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $536.43 or 0.01505826 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.90 or 0.00409570 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.69 or 0.00161953 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.51 or 0.00624619 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.74 or 0.00425956 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006735 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.76 or 0.00336178 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

