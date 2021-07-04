LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 112.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,964 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in LHC Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 456 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LHCG opened at $204.29 on Friday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.01 and a 52-week high of $236.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.59, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.23.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.92 million. Equities analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

