LHT (LHT) Achieves Market Cap of $147,352.44

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last week, LHT has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. One LHT coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LHT has a market capitalization of $147,352.44 and $16.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LHT alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006685 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006346 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000134 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 117.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000236 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.