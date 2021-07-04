Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,153,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,819,000 after purchasing an additional 47,082 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 734.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,235,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LBRDA stock opened at $170.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.86 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.80. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $122.89 and a 1-year high of $170.98.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

