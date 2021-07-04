Linear Price Tops $0.0326 on Major Exchanges (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0326 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a market capitalization of $120.80 million and approximately $23.17 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Linear has traded up 50.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Linear

Linear (CRYPTO:LINA) is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,706,569,937 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Linear is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

