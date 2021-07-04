LiNiu Technology Group (OTCMKTS:LINUF) Short Interest Down 20.5% in June

LiNiu Technology Group (OTCMKTS:LINUF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the May 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LINUF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,186. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03. LiNiu Technology Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.11.

About LiNiu Technology Group

LiNiu Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in gaming related business. The company operates one VIP gaming room in one casino in Macau; and two casinos in Australia that are primarily focused on VIP baccarat. It also offers the LiNiu Network, a business to customer, customer to customer, and online to offline electronic trading platform focused on the Chinese agricultural industry.

