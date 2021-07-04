LiquidApps Price Up 26.1% Over Last Week (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $12.10 million and $8,620.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00093706 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

