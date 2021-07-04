Liquidity Network (LQD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $490,856.56

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Liquidity Network has a market capitalization of $490,856.56 and $46,188.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquidity Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Liquidity Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00044662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00141503 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.59 or 0.00167816 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,454.67 or 0.99850870 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Liquidity Network Coin Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 coins. The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquidity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquidity Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.