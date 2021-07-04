Liquidity Network (LQD) Price Up 2.1% This Week

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Liquidity Network has a market cap of $467,356.37 and approximately $68,498.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One Liquidity Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00045614 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.78 or 0.00132766 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00168998 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,377.99 or 0.99699280 BTC.

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 coins. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars.

