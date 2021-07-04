Liquity Trading 3.1% Lower This Week (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for about $6.10 or 0.00017771 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a total market cap of $38.13 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Liquity has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Liquity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00045415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00132638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.47 or 0.00167436 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,329.52 or 1.00013438 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,251,273 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.