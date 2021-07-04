Lisk Machine Learning Market Cap Reaches $3.00 Million (LML)

Lisk Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. During the last week, Lisk Machine Learning has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One Lisk Machine Learning coin can now be purchased for $0.0250 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. Lisk Machine Learning has a total market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $29,482.00 worth of Lisk Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00045465 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00132122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.20 or 0.00168329 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000148 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,547.05 or 0.99917059 BTC.

Lisk Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Lisk Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lisk Machine Learning is www.gny.io/lisk

