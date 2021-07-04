Litecoin Plus Hits Market Capitalization of $136,690.53 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $136,690.53 and approximately $9.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for $0.0497 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,807.92 or 1.00249073 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00034613 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007773 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00011553 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00058034 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001021 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005399 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

