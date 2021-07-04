Lition (LIT) Market Cap Reaches $347,865.66

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Lition has a market capitalization of $347,865.66 and approximately $230.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lition has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Lition coin can now be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,718.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,373.98 or 0.06646274 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $536.37 or 0.01501651 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.91 or 0.00411283 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.83 or 0.00161909 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $222.84 or 0.00623869 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.02 or 0.00425613 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006782 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.99 or 0.00341525 BTC.

About Lition

Lition (CRYPTO:LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lition is www.lition.io

Lition Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

