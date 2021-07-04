Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 529,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,278 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.24% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $38,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 7,075,050.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 141,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after buying an additional 141,501 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 70,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on LYV. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.86.

Shares of LYV opened at $87.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.53. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.46 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 234.83%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

