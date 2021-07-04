LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Short Interest Update

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the May 31st total of 2,240,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 860,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of RAMP stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.15. The company had a trading volume of 667,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,766. LiveRamp has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $87.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.33. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 1.14.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RAMP. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.78.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in LiveRamp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 5.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

