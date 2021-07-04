LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd trimmed its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,169,549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 587,187 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.39% of LKQ worth $49,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth about $336,721,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 297,193.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $124,146,000 after buying an additional 3,521,741 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,452,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $230,801,000 after buying an additional 3,286,449 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,568,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,043,000 after buying an additional 3,098,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of LKQ by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,710,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $411,038,000 after buying an additional 2,645,094 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ stock opened at $50.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.83. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.99 and a fifty-two week high of $51.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

In other LKQ news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

