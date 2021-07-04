LocalCoinSwap Market Capitalization Tops $801,405.28 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $801,405.28 and $4,061.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.08 or 0.00228584 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000234 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001646 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.29 or 0.00787380 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000058 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,575,375 coins and its circulating supply is 51,362,598 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

