Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 75,404 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Lockheed Martin worth $52,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 258.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $4,619,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $422,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,598,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $590,828,000 after acquiring an additional 64,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $381.49 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $402.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.32. The firm has a market cap of $106.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.57.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.