Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LBPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBPH opened at $9.10 on Friday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.89.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBPH. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $37,193,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $36,230,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $6,620,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $4,914,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $3,106,000. 65.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

