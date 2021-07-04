Loom Network (LOOM) 1-Day Volume Hits $7.15 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $66.24 million and approximately $7.15 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0662 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Loom Network has traded 64.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Loom Network Coin Profile

Loom Network (LOOM) is a coin. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Loom Network

