Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) Short Interest Update

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the May 31st total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 345,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 12.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.
Shares of Loop Industries stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.43. 247,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. Loop Industries has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Loop Industries by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Loop Industries by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Loop Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Loop Industries by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,857 shares in the last quarter. 13.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Loop Industries Company Profile
Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as plastic bottles for water and carbonated soft drinks, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers, including carpets, clothing, and other polyester textiles.
Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.