Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) Short Interest Update

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the May 31st total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 345,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 12.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of Loop Industries stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.43. 247,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. Loop Industries has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12). On average, research analysts forecast that Loop Industries will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Loop Industries by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Loop Industries by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Loop Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Loop Industries by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,857 shares in the last quarter. 13.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as plastic bottles for water and carbonated soft drinks, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers, including carpets, clothing, and other polyester textiles.

