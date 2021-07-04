Loser Coin Hits Market Cap of $8.73 Million (LOWB)

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 4th. Loser Coin has a market cap of $8.73 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loser Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Loser Coin has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Loser Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00046264 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00136039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00167043 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,557.86 or 1.00085665 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002930 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Loser Coin

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Loser Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loser Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loser Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loser Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loser Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.