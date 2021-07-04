Lotto (LOTTO) Market Capitalization Reaches $36.68 Million

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 4th. Lotto has a total market cap of $36.68 million and $98,061.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lotto coin can currently be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lotto has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.90 or 0.00409478 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006824 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000568 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Lotto Profile

Lotto (LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

