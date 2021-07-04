Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Markston International LLC

Markston International LLC decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,005 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.8% of Markston International LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $16,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $302,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,992,000. Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,991,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 524,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $99,693,000 after acquiring an additional 71,069 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,626,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,260,221,000 after acquiring an additional 123,752 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.57.

LOW traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,553,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,774,356. The company has a market capitalization of $138.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.45. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.05 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.09%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

