Lua Swap (LUA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.20 Million

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Lua Swap has a total market cap of $5.20 million and approximately $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lua Swap coin can now be bought for about $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lua Swap has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lua Swap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00054583 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017797 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.34 or 0.00795780 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 49.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Lua Swap

Lua Swap is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Swap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lua Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lua Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lua Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lua Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.