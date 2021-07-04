LunchMoney (LMY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $183.00

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 4th. LunchMoney has a total market capitalization of $268,508.95 and approximately $183.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. One LunchMoney coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LunchMoney Profile

LMY is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,099,302 coins. LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io . LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

