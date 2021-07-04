LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,804,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 231.8% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 17,321 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 643.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,204,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,346,000 after buying an additional 1,042,631 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LYB traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.61. 1,693,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748,102. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $61.52 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.57%.

In related news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.88.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

