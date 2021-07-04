M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 51.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,324 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 41,158 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.42% of M/I Homes worth $7,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MHO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 3,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $277,763.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,728 shares in the company, valued at $270,578.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $248,832.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,905. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $59.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 5.39. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.88 and a twelve month high of $74.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.11.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $1.34. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $828.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MHO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their price target on M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

