Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.20 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) will post sales of $49.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.00 million and the highest is $69.10 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment posted sales of $9.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 446.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full year sales of $136.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $120.10 million to $167.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $982.00 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 187.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.36) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on MSGE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.33.

Shares of NYSE:MSGE opened at $83.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a one year low of $63.55 and a one year high of $121.42. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSGE. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2,941.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.