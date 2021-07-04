Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,619 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 2.74% of Malibu Boats worth $45,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 1.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $71.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.12. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MBUU. Raymond James lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

