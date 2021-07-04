Manchester City Fan Token Trading 4% Higher Over Last Week (CITY)

Manchester City Fan Token (CURRENCY:CITY) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 4th. In the last seven days, Manchester City Fan Token has traded up 4% against the US dollar. Manchester City Fan Token has a total market cap of $30.56 million and approximately $904,526.00 worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $11.41 or 0.00033249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00045415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00132638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.47 or 0.00167436 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,329.52 or 1.00013438 BTC.

About Manchester City Fan Token

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,678,004 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

