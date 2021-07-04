MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.76 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) will announce $17.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MannKind’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.57 million and the lowest is $16.30 million. MannKind reported sales of $15.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MannKind will report full-year sales of $76.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.10 million to $82.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $87.62 million, with estimates ranging from $64.10 million to $123.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

MNKD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MannKind in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.58.

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD opened at $5.40 on Friday. MannKind has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.38. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 1.95.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 136,418 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,877,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after acquiring an additional 806,828 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 388,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 79,900 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 341,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

