MAP Protocol (MAP) Price Up 13.4% Over Last Week

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0172 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $17.25 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00045420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00132712 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00167461 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,376.66 or 1.00082169 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,250,129 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

