MAP Protocol Tops 24-Hour Volume of $808,832.00 (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 4th. In the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $17.33 million and $808,832.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00044466 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00139940 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.90 or 0.00167135 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,317.38 or 1.00220404 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002928 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,250,129 coins. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

