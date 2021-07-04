Maple (MPL) Hits Market Cap of $4.17 Million

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Maple coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.46 or 0.00018173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Maple has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. Maple has a total market cap of $4.17 million and approximately $70,550.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00054729 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00018406 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.79 or 0.00803913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,864.90 or 0.08058931 BTC.

Maple Profile

Maple is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

