Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to announce ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.71) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Marinus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.64) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($1.87). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.59) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,378,000 after purchasing an additional 327,588 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 23,077 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.84. 229,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,615. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.65.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

