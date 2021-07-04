Mark Franklin Smith Sells 40,000 Shares of Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI) Stock

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI) Senior Officer Mark Franklin Smith sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total transaction of C$10,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$35,910.

Shares of DMI stock traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.33. 197,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,975. Diamcor Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.06 and a 12 month high of C$0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97. The stock has a market cap of C$21.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25.

About Diamcor Mining

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

