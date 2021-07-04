Mark Stevens Acquires 166,900 Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO)

Mark Stevens lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) by 738.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,900 shares during the quarter. Mark Stevens owned approximately 2.34% of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 77.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 142.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 24,250 shares during the period.

SLVO traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.14. The stock had a trading volume of 894,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,594. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.34. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $7.50.

