Mark Stevens Buys 5,538 Shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Mark Stevens increased its position in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the quarter. Mark Stevens owned approximately 0.53% of Postal Realty Trust worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTL. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,702,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 317,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 28,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSTL shares. TheStreet upgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Shares of Postal Realty Trust stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,878. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $21.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.61 million, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.00%.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

