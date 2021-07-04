Mark Stevens Cuts Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Mark Stevens cut its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,286 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Mark Stevens’ holdings in Shopify were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,171,041,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,187,853,000 after acquiring an additional 592,422 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,461,000 after acquiring an additional 392,446 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,146,791,000 after purchasing an additional 361,625 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $337,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,432.64.

SHOP stock traded up $6.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,464.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,045,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,362. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,261.59. The company has a market capitalization of $182.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $839.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,552.23.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

