Mark Stevens Cuts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mark Stevens lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Mark Stevens’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,027,036,000 after acquiring an additional 408,262 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,544,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,727,359,000 after acquiring an additional 79,283 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,583,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $844,733,000 after acquiring an additional 97,605 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,482,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $654,660,000 after acquiring an additional 597,444 shares during the period. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.91.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $374.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,599,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,634. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $366.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $393.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 44.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

