Mark Stevens Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Mark Stevens lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Mark Stevens’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 289,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 603,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,279,000 after acquiring an additional 25,625 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 60,898 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,399.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,195,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $73.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,906. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.55. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $52.58 and a 1 year high of $73.96.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

