Mark Stevens Has $14.34 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mark Stevens cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.6% of Mark Stevens’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mark Stevens’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.98. The company had a trading volume of 9,060,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,446,448. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

