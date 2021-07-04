Mark Stevens Has $3.69 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mark Stevens trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,824 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the quarter. Mark Stevens’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 28,156 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $298,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 35,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,126,196 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $134,963,000 after buying an additional 90,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,787,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,307,216. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $91.50 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.