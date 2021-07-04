Mark Stevens Invests $1.13 Million in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Mark Stevens acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,570 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 182.5% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 675.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. 19.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.15. The stock had a trading volume of 547,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,119. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.08.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. On average, analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.214 per share. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.