Mark Stevens Lowers Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Mark Stevens decreased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,816 shares during the quarter. Mark Stevens’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,818,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,421,516. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $94.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

